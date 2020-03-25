Trevor Noah Has a Brilliant Idea for Limiting the Reach of Donald Trump’s Constant Lies: WATCH

Recently, Rachel Maddow called on the press to stop airing Donald Trump’s “fairytale” news briefings because they’re filled with lies and misinformation, like touting drugs for coronavirus which have not yet been approved.

But The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah has another idea, which wouldn’t require the briefings to be taken off the air.

“You know what we need to do with Donald Trump? The same way they bleep out curse words in rap videos, they need to start bleeping out Trump’s misinformation in his press briefings. Every time he’s up there at the podium, they should be ready with the censors.”