CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo: ‘I am Positive for Coronavirus’

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tweeted Cuomo: “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I have fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Cuomo said he is quarantined in his basement and would do his shows from there.

Several days ago, Cuomo shared a moment with his son and said coronavirus scared him as a parent.