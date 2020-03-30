Coronavirus Immunity Certificates, Doc Antle, Da Brat, Vincent Van Gogh, NYC Field Hospital, Tiger King, Dua Lipa: HOT LINKS

GERMANY. Researchers to introduce coronavirus “immunity certificates”. “The antibodies will indicate that the test participants have had the virus, have healed and are thereby ready to re-enter society and the workforce. The researchers plan to test 100,000 members of the public at a time, issuing documentation to those who have overcome the virus.”

POLITICO. Inside the White House during ’15 days to slow the spread’. “Desks were empty. Office lights were turned off. Many staffers had been told to work from home. The bustling Navy Mess was closed, and the usual stream of visitors rushing in and out of the West Wing had slowed to a trickle. Left behind were President Donald Trump, his top aides, and a small group of staffers, hunkered down and making battle plans as the coronavirus marched across the country. Each person was acutely aware that their decisions in the coming days could define their legacy — not to mention whether they kept their jobs after 2020.”

HEIST. Van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid at Dutch museum. “The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that ‘The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884’ by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday. By early afternoon, all that could be seen from the outside of the museum was a large white panel covering a door in the building’s glass facade.”

BREAKING: Dutch museum says Vincent Van Gogh painting was stolen in overnight raid. Reports say it was his "Spring Garden" painting that was taken. Ironically, March 30th is Van Gogh's birthday…he would have been 167 today. #2NewsAM #LiveDesk pic.twitter.com/19XWuN00GR — Jade Elliott (@JadeElliottTV) March 30, 2020

JEANINE PIRRO. FOX News host denies she was blotto during recent show.

JOE EXOTIC. Cardi B wants to start a GoFundMe to free ‘Tiger King’ star.

DOESN’T FEEL RIGHT. Sam Smith postpones and renames To Die For album.

NEW YORK CITY. Field hospital under construction in Central Park. “Central Park’s East Meadow on the Upper East Side, normally a spot for picnickers and sunbathers, was converted Sunday into a 68-bed field hospital designed as a respiratory care unit. And on Monday morning, the USNS Comfort navigated past the Statue of Liberty into New York Harbor, where it will provide another 1,000 hospital beds.”

TREATMENT. Gilead expands access to experimental coronavirus drug: “President Trump has called the antiviral drug “promising,” but the results of six clinical trials on this investigational medicine are still being conducted, so its effectiveness the treatment of the novel coronavirus has yet to be proved. The World Health Organization is involved in the tests.”

DONATE. America needs plasma from COVID-19 survivors now: “A single plasma donation from a COVID-19 survivor could go to multiple patients. Donating plasma is similar to donating whole blood, except the red blood cells are separated out by a machine and returned to the donor.”

RIP. Welcome to the Dollhouse star Matthew Faber dead at 47. “Faber was found deceased Saturday inside his Van Nuys, CA apartment — this after his family hadn’t heard from him in some days and asked the landlord to his building to open up his unit … according to Matt’s brother, Mark. His death appears to be natural, we’re told.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Leo Cressant, Elliot Meeten, Adam Phillips and MORE.

DA BRAT. Rapper goes public with her girlfriend, revealing that she received a very expensive gift.

TIGER KING. Doc Antle was the tiger handler in Britney Spears’s VMAs “Slave 4 U” performance.

The tiger in the Slave 4 U perfromance was Doc Antles! pic.twitter.com/5k5VuBPg8H — Samantha Bush (@samanthaabushh) March 30, 2020

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Joe Exotic “Here Kitty Kitty”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa “Break My Heart”.

COVER OF THE DAY. BJ Barham covers Joe Exotic’s “I Saw a Tiger”.

POP PARODY OF THE DAY. “Hello” by Chris Mann.

MONDAY MEDIC. Octavitheboy.