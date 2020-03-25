$2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Would Ban Trump-Owned Companies from Receiving Aid

The $2 trillion bill reportedly agreed upon by the U.S. Senate would reportedly ban companies owned by Trump or his children from receiving aid.

Bloomberg reports: “According to a summary circulated by the office of Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, businesses owned by the president, vice president, members of Congress or heads of executive departments would be excluded from receiving that aid. The block also would also extend to companies controlled by their children, spouses or in-laws.”

CNBC adds: “The Senate had yet to release the final terms of the deal. An earlier draft seen Tuesday would provide cash payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for married couples and $500 per child, reduced if an individual makes more than $75,000 or a couple makes more than $150,000. …. The draft language also stipulated a $350 billion fund for small businesses to mitigate layoffs and support payroll. McConnell said the bill would ‘stabilize key national industries’” to prevent as many layoffs as possible. U.S. passenger and cargo airlines have sought $58 billion in government relief to help manage a financial blow that they say is worse than 9/11. The details of that aid was one of the last major outstanding issues Tuesday night.”