Ryan Murphy Scouts Provincetown as Shooting Location for Upcoming Series, Thought to Be ‘American Horror Story’

Producer Ryan Murphy and 20th Century Fox Television have been scouting the LGBTQ resort town of Provincetown, Massachusetts (where Murphy owns a home) for possible shooting locations, thought to be for the upcoming 10th season of American Horror Story. The producers have also appeared before the town’s tourism department and submitted applications, according to reports.

The Cape Cod Times reports that at least 17 locations in town have been considered including the town cemetery: “Details of the production are still being nailed down, but Ryan Murphy Productions and 20th Century Fox Television have been scouting locations across town and have applied to the Tourism Department to shoot with a 130-member crew. They seek to film at the end of March and in April at various spots, including dunes, beaches, streets and private properties in town, Tourism Director Anthony Fuccillo said.”

The script and season’s concept is still under wraps, the paper adds, but producers are searching for a beach community: “It does not appear that the latest show is set in Provincetown specifically or that it focuses on similar concepts. ‘It’s not a terrible show about Provincetown in particular, but, you know, there is a little bit of supernatural things happening,’ Kinder said.”

The American Horror Story Season 10 cast, announced in late February in a video depicting a gloomy beach, includes Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.