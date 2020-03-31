Dark Sky and Apple, Cape Cod, Lorena Borjas, Carole Baskin, Zoom Hackers, Prince Harry, Gayme Show: HOT LINKS

RIP. Transgender activist Lorena Borjas dies of COVID-19. “Borjas, 60, emigrated from Mexico in 1981 and became a staunch civil rights activist, considered by many a pioneer in defending the rights of Hispanic and undocumented transgender individuals, NBC 4 New York’s sister station, Telemundo 47, reports. According to the Transgender Law Center, Borjas helped countless transgender women like herself survive sex trafficking and other abusive situations.”

Is very sad to wake up this morning and know that one of the TRANS rights activists in NYC has lost the battle against #Coronavirus.



I am speechless, #LorenaBorjas, thank u for everything u did for the community & for the impact u have had on the lives of many, including me, pic.twitter.com/ZZTvakqf8F — Bianey Garcia Official 👠 (@BianeyDlaO) March 30, 2020

Heartbroken to share that #LorenaBorjas, a prolific trans organizer & Queens activist, passed away from COVID-19.



Lorena championed mutual aid in the LGBT+ community, and her Community Fund was saving lives of queer people & immigrants impacted by COVID:https://t.co/q1X2Fga4WU https://t.co/VbGiYYqPTl March 30, 2020

THE EASTER PLAN. Trump dropped it after seeing opinion polls. “Political advisers described for him polling that showed that voters overwhelmingly preferred to keep containment measures in place over sending people back to work prematurely.”

THE SUSSEXES. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clap back at Donald Trump over security bluster.

LATE NIGHT CONVO OF THE DAY. Stephen Colbert and John Oliver: “It’s great to be with you. It’s like staring into my own anxieties right now. It’s such a comfort to see your face because your eyes are also screaming ‘what the f*ck is happening?’”

JARED KUSHNER. Trump son-in-law’s firm built coronavirus website Trump promised. “On March 13, President Donald Trump promised Americans they would soon be able to access a new website that would ask them about their symptoms and direct them to nearby coronavirus testing sites. He said Google was helping. That wasn’t true. But in the following days, Oscar Health—a health-insurance company closely connected to Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner—developed a government website with the features the president had described.”

TRUMP’S BLAME LIST. It’s growing…

CAROLE BASKIN. Tiger King subject issues point by point response to the show.

UNITED KINGDOM. Coronavirus testing kits contaminated with coronavirus: “Laboratories across the country were on Monday warned to expect a delay after traces of the virus were detected in parts due for delivery in the coming days.”

DARK SKY. Apple has bought the popular weather app, will shut down Android version.

HOOP SKIRTS. The fashionable history of social distancing.

ZOOM. Lawsuit claims the videoconferencing company is illegally disclosing personal data: “The company collects information when users install or open the Zoom application and shares it, without proper notice, to third parties including Facebook Inc., according to the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in San Jose, California. Zoom’s shares have more than doubled this year as investors bet that the teleconferencing company would be one of the rare winners from the coronavirus pandemic.”

NIKKIETUTORIALS. Beauty blogger who recently came out as transgender says Ellen DeGeneres was very cold to her.

BROOKLYN. Man arrested for hoarding masks, coughing on FBI agents: “Baruch Feldheim, 43, is facing charges of assault and making false statements to the feds on Sunday outside his Borough Park home where he allegedly peddled and stored massive amounts of N95 respirator masks, federal officials said.”

CAPE COD. Year-round residents launch petition to close the bridges: “A Change.org petition to close the bridges, which had nearly 5,000 signatures by Monday afternoon, states: ‘Stop the spread of covid-19 close the bridges. only year round residence, medical personnel. Trucks that deliver essential supplies. While we love our tourists and summer residents this is not the time to come to the cape, out hospital can’t handle it. We only have 2 small hospitals here on cape, and limited medical staff.

keep the residences and elderly safe on cape.'”

NEW JOB OF THE DAY. Sean Hayes becomes a Girl Scout.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Gayme Show on Quibi.

BRIEF COMEDY SKETCH OF THE DAY. Where are my texts?

TIME OUT TUESDAY. DJ Sam Gee.