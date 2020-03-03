Donna Brazile Tells RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to ‘Go to Hell’ — WATCH

Democratic political strategist Donna Brazile told RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to “go to Hell” during a segment on FOX News Tuesday.

Brazile was reacting to comments by McDaniel that the “process was rigged” against Bernie Sanders: “It does depend on how big a lead that Sanders takes out of California is. If he picks up a huge proportion of delegates. I don’t see anybody getting out soon. It is leading towards a brokered convention, which will be rigged against Bernie if those superdelegates have their way on that second vote.”

Brazile told McDaniel and Republicans to “stay the hell out of our race” and stop lecturing Democrats about their political races.

Said Brazile: “First of all, they don’t have a process. They are canceling primaries. They have winner-take-all. They don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side. For people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell! This is not about — go to Hell! I’m tired of it.”

Brazile continued: “We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or other Democrats are out to try and put hurdles or roadblocks for one candidate, that’s stupid. I know what’s going on. They are scared of Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump. Stop using Russian talking points Madam Chairwoman.”