Extremist Groups Urge Coronavirus-Stricken Members to Spray Bodily Fluids on Cops, Jews

White supremacist groups are encouraging their members infected with the COVID-19 virus to spray their bodily fluids on police officers and Jews, according to the FBI’s New York office.

ABC News obtained an alert sent out by the agency that warns, “members of extremist groups are encouraging one another to spread the virus, if contracted, through bodily fluids and personal interactions.”

The alert said that the groups are encouraging their members to take their COVID-19 spray bottles to the streets and target cops, and also search out Jews in “any place they may be congregated, to include markets, political offices, businesses and places of worship.”

ABC News reports: “Organizations that monitor the internet for white supremacist messaging have been seeing chatter for weeks that blames Jews and Jewish leaders for both the coronavirus and the global response, including the shut down of all but essential government functions in places like New York, New Jersey and California.”