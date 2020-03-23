Coronavirus Relief Bill Stalls Over $500 Billion GOP Corporate Bailout ‘Slush Fund’

The Senate on Monday will continue to try and pass a coronavirus relief bill held up by GOP provisions that help corporations over workers.

Raw Story reports: “One of the most contentious sticking points in rapidly moving negotiations over the Republican measure was its call for the creation of a $500 billion business relief program that would be controlled by the Trump Treasury Department, headed by former Goldman Sachs banker Steve Mnuchin. The fund would set aside around $58 billion for the airline industry and $17 billion for ‘sectors considered critical to national security.’ Democrats and progressive critics condemned the program as a corporate “slush fund” and demanded that any bailout money for businesses come with strict oversight and conditions, such as strong worker protections against layoffs and a permanent ban on stock buybacks.”

Mitch abandoned bipartisan work on the COVID-19 bill, then tried to pass a no-strings attached corporate bailout that didn't sufficiently help health care workers, first responders, and working class families. Focus on the PEOPLE, @senatemajldr, not Wall Street. March 23, 2020

“GOP *refusing to increase $ for hospitals,* but HAVE increased corporate bailout $.”



The Senate GOP plan is corrupt. Their greed & incompetence is going to get people killed. Others will be displaced, or unable to eat.



They‘re holding our country hostage for a Wall St payday. https://t.co/lySpwfDNck — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 22, 2020

Roll Call adds: “McConnell’s effort to get 60 votes was hampered partly because of the pandemic itself: five GOP members of the Senate were not able to come to the floor because they were self-quarantining after possible exposure to people who’d contracted COVID-19, including Kentucky’s Rand Paul, who tested positive.”