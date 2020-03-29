Gavin Newsom: 170 Ventilators Sent to L.A. by Federal Govt Arrived ‘Not Working’

California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 170 ventilators sent by the Trump administration arrived “not working” and are now being fixed by a Silicon Valley firm.

The L.A. Times reports: “California and other states have been stocking up on ventilators in anticipation of a shortage at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first-term Democrat said he learned about the problem with the federal government’s ventilators when he visited Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday.”

Said Newsom: “Rather than lamenting about it, rather than complaining about it, rather than pointing fingers, rather than generating headlines in order to generate more stress and anxiety, we got a car and a truck. And we had those 170 brought here to this facility at 8 a.m. this morning, and they are quite literally working on those ventilators right now. … The governor said the ventilators came from the national stockpile, a supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies maintained by the Department of Health and Human Services.”