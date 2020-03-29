Nancy Pelosi Slams Trump’s ‘Deadly’ Non-Response to Coronavirus: ‘As the President Fiddles, People are Dying’ — WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 in an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.

Said Pelosi: “First let me say how sad it is that ever since the president’s signing of the [stimulus] bill, the number of deaths reported has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 in our country. This is such a very, very sad time for us. So we should be taking every precaution. The president — his denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it — his continued delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly. And now I think the best thing to do would be to prevent more loss of life.

“We have to have be testing, testing, testing,” Pelosi continued. “That’s what we said from the start, before we can evaluate what the nature of it is in some of these other regions as well. … I don’t know what the purpose of that is, I don’t know what the scientists are saying to him. I don’t know what the scientists said to him. When did this president know about this, and what did he know? What did he know and when did he know it? That’s for an after-action review. But as the president fiddles, people are dying and we just have to take every precaution.”

What did the President know and when did he know it? People are dying. pic.twitter.com/523KQLG5xV — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) March 29, 2020

Asked Tapper: “Are you saying that the President’s downplaying ultimately cost American lives?”

Replied Pelosi: “Yes, I am.”