Germany Bans Groups Larger Than 2 People in Further Bid to Clamp Down on COVID-19

In a bid to further suppress the coronavirus outbreak, Germany is banning groups larger than two people.

Bloomberg reports: “While Germany stopped short of confining people to their homes, it will prevent citizens meeting in groups for at least two weeks, with only families and people sharing a home exempt, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday. Restaurants will be closed except for takeout and delivery services. ‘No one wants to stand before the people and discuss such rules,’ Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin after a video conference with regional leaders.”