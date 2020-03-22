NY Governor Cuomo: ‘This is Not a Short Term Situation … 4 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months … We’re in That Range’ — WATCH

New York governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily coronavirus update on Sunday and said that he has identified four sites for temporary hospitals and called on the Army Corps. of Engineers to begin construction on them. Watch his full press conference below.

Cuomo also said, of lockdown, “It’s going to go on for a period of time. This is not a short term situation. This is not a long weekend. This is not a week. The timeline nobody can tell you , it depends on how we handle it. But, 40 percent up to 80 percent of the population will wind up getting this virus. … that’s nothing to panic over. … it’s going to work its way though society. … It is going to be 4 months, 6 months, 9 months …. we’re in that range.”

The full presser: