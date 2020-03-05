GOP Candidate Who Claims ‘Trump is a Child Rapist’ Advances to Runoff in Texas

Robert Morrow

The last time we reported on Texas conspiracy theorist Robert Morrow, he had somehow been elected chair of the Travis County Republican Party in Austin. Morrow was subsequently ousted from the position because he filed to run for president as a write-in candidate in 2016, which is against party rules. But now, Morrow has made a dramatic comeback, earning the most votes Tuesday in a GOP primary for a State Board of Education seat.

Woo hoo! Lyndon Johnson murdered JFK. Trump is a child rapist! https://t.co/ySef716c0B — Robert Morrow (@DCPolitics2016) March 4, 2020

The Texas Tribune reports: Leaders of his own party may disavow him, but more than 54,000 central Texas Republican voters embraced Robert Morrow on Tuesday, sending the man with a profanity-laced record of sexist, racist and conspiracy-laden tweets into a runoff for a seat on the body that decides what Texas children are taught in the classroom. He had no money, no endorsements and no campaign to speak of. What press attention he received would usually be considered fatal for a political candidate. Yet Morrow won around 40% of the vote for the District 5 seat on the State Board of Education, which stretches between San Antonio and Austin. He will face Lani Popp, a Northside ISD speech language pathologist, in a May 26 runoff.

Does that sign say Trump is a child rapist? I think it does! What a thing to say, that Trump is a child rapist! pic.twitter.com/CmQofkL9mq — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) August 24, 2016

More from the Austin Statesman: With most polling places reporting Wednesday morning, Morrow, an anti-Trump provocateur who often posts photos of women’s breasts on social media, had 40% of votes in the Republican primary. Party officials recently blasted Morrow for what they say is his use of vulgar, misogynist and slanderous language. Morrow, who has raised and spent no campaign money, spent most of Tuesday night reveling in his lead, peddling his beliefs that President Donald Trump is a child abuser and that President Lyndon B. Johnson was complicit in John F. Kennedy’s assassination. If elected to the board, he would work to ensure Texas students learn these fringe theories. “I am the best candidate for the children by far. The others stay silent about a child molester in the White House. My top issue is to Imprison Trump,” he said in a Tweet.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/36SIT0Yt9Q8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

No word on whether Morrow will also push to teach Texas students about his other conspiracy theories, including that President George H.W. Bush was a “longtime homosexual pedophile,” that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is “an angry bull dyke,” and that former Texas. Gov. Rick Perry is “a rampaging bisexual adulterer.”

As we noted four years ago, Morrow also once hilariously alleged that a gay escort was “plundering Karl Rove’s soft, pillowy ass.”

“You need to Google a picture of George W. Bush kissing the bald head of Jeff Gannon, who’s a bald-headed gay prostitute who was posing as a journalist in the White House press corps,” Morrow told Time Warner Cable News. “It makes me wonder if Karl Rove got him that journalist’s pass. It makes me wonder if Jeff Gannon was having sex with Karl Rove. Jeff Gannon was a gay prostitute who was known for being a top. Do you know what a top is, and a bottom? Jeff Gannon was a top, and he was running around the Bush White House like he was a stray cat.”