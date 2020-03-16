Mitt Romney: Give Every American $1,000 to Combat Coronavirus Losses

Senator Mitt Romney on Monday offered proposals to help Americans combat economic losses suffered by the coronavirus.

Said Romney: “Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.”

The Hill reports: “Romney outlined a handful of proposals on Monday, saying that while the Senate should take up the House-passed coronavirus package, Congress needs to start working on additional steps. ‘We also urgently need to build on this legislation with additional action to help families and small businesses meet their short-term financial obligations, ease the financial burden on students entering the workforce, and protect health workers on the front lines and their patients by improving telehealth services,’ Romney said in a statement. The checks would go to every American adult ‘to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy.'”

Romney was immediately congratulated on social media for joining the “Yang gang.” One of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s proposals was giving every American $1,000 a month as a universal basic income.