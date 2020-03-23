Nashom Wooden, aka NYC Drag Queen Mona Foot, Dies from COVID-19

Nashom Wooden, also known as their alter ego NYC drag queen Mona Foot, has died from COVID-19, according to their close friend, fashion designer Geoffrey Mac, who made a tearful announcement on social media. Wooden was 50. Further details are unavailable at this time.
Tributes to Wooden have begun pouring out on social media.
Wrote nightclub producer Mario Diaz on Twitter: “This virus has taken our dear Nashom Wooden..aka Mona Foot. Part of our New York nightlife family. A beautiful gorgeous creature, an amazing artist and a friend for 25+ years. When I think of you I will always see that beautiful smile. When I think of you I will always remember the powerhouse that was Mona Foot! Our years together at The Cock. Things feel very real right now. Please stay home and stay safe. We love you Nashom… always and forever.”
From a 2017 interview by Michael Musto in PAPER mag: “Starting in 1989, Brooklyn-born Nashom Wooden found success as a drag performer until finding it a bit of a drag. Nashom was Mona Foot, the quick-witted diva at the St. Marks Place boîte the Boy Bar, until hanging up the heels to pursue other ventures. Nashom is also well known as having been one of the Ones [a dance-pop trio that started in ’99] and also a club worker and scene maker who’s always interesting to talk to.”
Our thoughts go out to Wooden’s friends and family. Stay safe everyone.