Nashom Wooden, aka NYC Drag Queen Mona Foot, Dies from COVID-19

Nashom Wooden, also known as their alter ego NYC drag queen Mona Foot, has died from COVID-19, according to their close friend, fashion designer Geoffrey Mac, who made a tearful announcement on social media. Wooden was 50. Further details are unavailable at this time.

Tributes to Wooden have begun pouring out on social media.

Wrote nightclub producer Mario Diaz on Twitter: “This virus has taken our dear Nashom Wooden..aka Mona Foot. Part of our New York nightlife family. A beautiful gorgeous creature, an amazing artist and a friend for 25+ years. When I think of you I will always see that beautiful smile. When I think of you I will always remember the powerhouse that was Mona Foot! Our years together at The Cock. Things feel very real right now. Please stay home and stay safe. We love you Nashom… always and forever.”

From a 2017 interview by Michael Musto in PAPER mag: “Starting in 1989, Brooklyn-born Nashom Wooden found success as a drag performer until finding it a bit of a drag. Nashom was Mona Foot, the quick-witted diva at the St. Marks Place boîte the Boy Bar, until hanging up the heels to pursue other ventures. Nashom is also well known as having been one of the Ones [a dance-pop trio that started in ’99] and also a club worker and scene maker who’s always interesting to talk to.”

A NYC former drag star, Nashom Wooden (who was Mona Foot), has died of covid-19. Nashom was a treasure. — michael musto (@mikeymusto) March 23, 2020

We’re heartbroken to hear about the loss of drag superstar and nightlife legend, Nashom Wooden aka Mona Foot due to #COVID19. You will forever live within our hearts. Rest in power. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/9A7kvnF8VP — ACT UP NY (@actupny) March 23, 2020

The first person in nightlife to ever take a chance on me and hire me just passed away because of Corona Virus. Without this person's kindness I wouldn't be where I am today. They were an NYC nightlife legend, a friend and a pillar for the community. Rest in peace Mona Foot. pic.twitter.com/ycs5oOmPFO — Adriana Trenta (@AdrianaTrentaNY) March 23, 2020

This virus is real. A very good friend of mine Nashom (Mona Foot a NYC legend) just passed away from complications of this virus. I’m shocked and heartbroken. please stay home. 💔 — Kandy Muse (@TheKandyMuse) March 23, 2020

Heartbroken to hear that the legendary queen Mona Foot has passed away



Please take this seriously and stay inside!!!

💔 — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) March 23, 2020

To watch Mona Foot perform was like watching a master class in the art of drag…her energy was infectious



In 2019 she is who announced that I had won entertainer of the year – to me the honor was being on the same stage as such an icon



she was a legend & a true queen RIP — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) March 23, 2020

memories flooding back… like when she was hosting a round of Family Feud and the question was "name a way you can tell someone's gay" and I said "the people he hangs out with" and she said "but we all hang out with you and we're fierce!" — Seth (@SethAbramovitch) March 23, 2020

Our thoughts go out to Wooden’s friends and family. Stay safe everyone.