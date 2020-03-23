Tokyo 2020, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Meghan McCain, Harvey Weinstein, Andrew Sullivan, Poland, Dita Von Teese: HOT LINKS

THE COMING BATTLE. Trump is tiring of the doctors’ orders: “Taken together, Trump’s tweet and Pence’s comment supply the strongest public signals we’ve seen that the administration is looking for ways to get people out in the world again to fire up the economy — perhaps much sooner than Dr. Fauci would like. … At the end of the 15-day period, there will likely be a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide social distancing and quarantining — versus the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy.”
ME ME ME. Trump devolves into self pity over coronavirus at Sunday presser.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN. Jailed entertainment mogul and sexual predator has tested positive for coronavirus.
DENIM ON DENIM. Justin Timberlake talks about the iconically awful matchy-matchy outfits he and Britney Spears wore to the AMAs.
HOPE. China reopens 500+ movie theaters: “As the number of new cases of the coronavirus shows signs of abating in China, a smattering of cinemas re-opened in a handful of provinces across the country this weekend. On Friday, there were 486 movie theaters back at work, while Saturday the total was upped to 507, local reports say. This reps just 4.5% of the Middle Kingdom exhibition infrastructure and brought in an estimated $4,355 on Saturday, per ticketing platform Maoyan.”
FUTURE NOSTALGIA. Dua Lipa announces her album’s release is coming this week, after weekend leak.
POLAND. App forces coronavirus patients to take regular selfies to ensure they haven’t left quarantine: “People who’ve downloaded the app register a selfie with the app, then periodically receive requests for geo-located selfies. If they fail to comply, the police will be alerted.”
COLTON UNDERWOOD. TV’s The Bachelor reveals coronavirus treatment:
View this post on Instagram
Hi, just wanted to give you a health update. The last few days were rougher than I expected. The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe. Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this. I’ve been journaling throughout this and I’ll share some of those soon. I’m currently on hydroxychloroquine, Z-Pak and last night the doctor prescribed an inhaler, also. I’m hopeful that they are starting to work! This morning was the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this. Im hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon. We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine. I’m on the third story of the Randolph’s home, isolated from the rest of the family (The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie’s mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do). When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me. Stay positive people…We got this!
COLOMBIA. 23 dead in jail riot over coronavirus: “A prison riot in Colombia’s capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. Thirty-two injured prisoners are hospitalised, Justice Minister Margarita Cabello said in a video, while seven prison guards were also injured. Two guards are in critical condition.”
TOKYO 2020. Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus. “Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports on Monday afternoon that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”
WITH CHILD. Meghan McCain announces she is pregnant.
ANDREW SULLIVAN. How to survive a plague: “All plagues change society and culture, reversing some trends while accelerating others, shifting consciousness far and wide, with consequences we won’t discover for years or decades. The one thing we know about epidemics is that at some point they will end. The one thing we don’t know is who we will be then.”
MALE MODEL MONDAY. Nolan Darlin, Max Hamilton, Aleksander Rusić, Lucas Loyola and more HERE.
REAL ESTATE TOUR OF THE DAY. Dita Von Teese.
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Niall Horan “No Judgement”.
MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. The Killers “Caution”.
MUSIC VIDEO 3 OF THE DAY. The Weeknd “In Your Eyes”.
MONDAY MUSCLE. March 23 is National Puppy Day.
View this post on Instagram
The Biggest Nugget 💕 Ron is doing so much better! Almost fully recovered from a procedure on his eye to remove an ulcer, he seems to be back to his goofy self. He will have a slight haze over his eye from the treatment but its not causing him discomfort anymore. Thank you for everyones messages checking up on him over the last few weeks it means a lot 🥰