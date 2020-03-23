Tokyo 2020, Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Meghan McCain, Harvey Weinstein, Andrew Sullivan, Poland, Dita Von Teese: HOT LINKS

THE COMING BATTLE. Trump is tiring of the doctors’ orders: “Taken together, Trump’s tweet and Pence’s comment supply the strongest public signals we’ve seen that the administration is looking for ways to get people out in the world again to fire up the economy — perhaps much sooner than Dr. Fauci would like. … At the end of the 15-day period, there will likely be a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide social distancing and quarantining — versus the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy.”

ME ME ME. Trump devolves into self pity over coronavirus at Sunday presser.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN. Jailed entertainment mogul and sexual predator has tested positive for coronavirus.

DENIM ON DENIM. Justin Timberlake talks about the iconically awful matchy-matchy outfits he and Britney Spears wore to the AMAs.

HOPE. China reopens 500+ movie theaters: “As the number of new cases of the coronavirus shows signs of abating in China, a smattering of cinemas re-opened in a handful of provinces across the country this weekend. On Friday, there were 486 movie theaters back at work, while Saturday the total was upped to 507, local reports say. This reps just 4.5% of the Middle Kingdom exhibition infrastructure and brought in an estimated $4,355 on Saturday, per ticketing platform Maoyan.”

FUTURE NOSTALGIA. Dua Lipa announces her album’s release is coming this week, after weekend leak.

POLAND. App forces coronavirus patients to take regular selfies to ensure they haven’t left quarantine: “People who’ve downloaded the app register a selfie with the app, then periodically receive requests for geo-located selfies. If they fail to comply, the police will be alerted.”

COLTON UNDERWOOD. TV’s The Bachelor reveals coronavirus treatment:

COLOMBIA. 23 dead in jail riot over coronavirus: “A prison riot in Colombia’s capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. Thirty-two injured prisoners are hospitalised, Justice Minister Margarita Cabello said in a video, while seven prison guards were also injured. Two guards are in critical condition.”

TOKYO 2020. Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus. “Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told USA TODAY Sports on Monday afternoon that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

WITH CHILD. Meghan McCain announces she is pregnant.

ANDREW SULLIVAN. How to survive a plague: “All plagues change society and culture, reversing some trends while accelerating others, shifting consciousness far and wide, with consequences we won’t discover for years or decades. The one thing we know about epidemics is that at some point they will end. The one thing we don’t know is who we will be then.”

