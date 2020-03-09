Monmouth University Investigating Homophobic Grindr Taunts Aimed at Rival Basketball Player

Patrick Leahy, the president of New Jersey’s Monmouth University, vowed to investigate after a student cheering section at the Monmouth-Siena basketball game targeted a rival player with homophobic taunts. A photo of the incident emerged on social media.

USA Today reports: “According to reports on social media, members of the student section were displaying copies of one of the Siena player’s profiles on the dating application Tinder, as the visiting team was returning to the floor for the second half. At the back of the group, someone is seen in the photo holding a large whiteboard over his head with the message “Stick to GRINDR.’”

A message to the Monmouth University community yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gqntsrffUl March 8, 2020

Wrote one commenter on social media: “As someone that played football at Monmouth and takes pride in being a Hawk – this is unnecessary and disgusting behavior- So disappointing that some students have to be idiots and represent the University in such a negative light – they should be banned from future sports events.”