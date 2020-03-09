Montana Governor Steve Bullock Announces Run for U.S. Senate, Giving Dems Hope to Flip Seat

Montana Governor Steve Bullock on Monday announced he’s running for U.S. Senate, giving Democrats a key opportunity to flip a seat.

Bullock will be facing GOP Senator Steve Daines.

Politico reports: “Daines, a first-term senator and former one-term congressman, won his first Senate campaign by double digits in 2014. Daines’ campaign manager, Shane Scanlon, touted the Republican’s record and expressed confidence voters would send him back to Washington.”

Said Bullock in a tweet: “I’ve always fought for the people of Montana. Together, we expanded health care, protected public lands, banned dark money in politics & more. Now I’m taking that fight to the US Senate. Let’s make Washington work more like Montana.”