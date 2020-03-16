National Curfew, John Amaechi, SCOTUS Distancing, Donovan Mitchell, JB Pritzker, Dixie Chicks, Fredrik Eklund: HOT LINKS

NO ARGUMENTS. The U.S. Supreme Court has postponed oral arguments due to the coronavirus outbreak: “In keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to COVID-19, the Supreme Court is postponing the oral arguments currently scheduled for the March session (March 23-25 and March 30-April 1). The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances. The Court will hold its regularly scheduled Conference on Friday, March 20. Some Justices may participate remotely by telephone.”

CAPITOL HILL. Reporters asked to stay 6 feet away from senators.

STACKING THE COURTS. Mitch McConnell has been reaching out to federal judges urging them to retire so he can stack the courts with Trump nominees. “It was not known how many judges were contacted or which of them Mr. McConnell had spoken to directly. One of his Republican colleagues said others had also initiated outreach in an effort to heighten awareness among judges nominated by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush that making the change now would be advantageous.”

DONOVAN MITCHELL. Utah Jazz player who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out about how he’s feeling, the uncomfortable COVID-19 test. “I’m asymptomatic, you know, I don’t have any symptoms. I could walk down the street if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick. You wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part about this virus, is that you can seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to and who they’re going home to.”

NO ROLLING. The White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled.

ROYAL DISTANCING? The Queen is not isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

WASHINGTON. Clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine to start on Monday: “The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet.”

A message to my followers on the civic duty to ensure we tell & share only the verified truth about #coronavirus #COVID19

JOKER. A flight from Dallas to Nashville was delayed for eight hours after a man joked about having COVID-19.

POLLING. Biden leading Sanders among Florida Hispanics: “According to the poll conducted by Latino Decisions, 48 percent of Florida registered Hispanic voters will vote for Biden during the state’s primary on Tuesday, while 40 percent will cast their ballots for Sanders.” Leads Sanders by 20+ points in Arizona.

ILLINOIS. Governor JB Pritzker endorses Biden one day ahead of primary: “Joe will stand on the side of working families and serve as a partner to us in Illinois as we work to create good paying jobs, expand healthcare and invest in education. After four years of Donald Trump’s failure to lead with honor, tell the truth, or stand up for the middle class, we need a steady hand and a President who is ready to move our nation past the divisiveness and vitriol that have become the norm in 2020.”

