Ohio Primary Delayed Until June Over COVID-19 After High Court Ruling

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

The Ohio Democratic primary has officially been delayed till June after the state’s Supreme Court ruled against a legal challenge to the state’s move to push the vote due to coronavirus.

Four justices issued the ruling without an opinion. Thee ruling came after hours of legal wrangling.

The NYT reports: “Ohio’s governor on Monday night said he and top state health officials would ignore a court ruling and postpone Ohio’s presidential primary by declaring a public health emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak. The governor, Mike DeWine, said that the state’s health director, Dr. Amy Acton, had issued the order based on concerns that the coronavirus outbreak placed both voters and poll workers in potential danger. His announcement came just hours after Judge Richard A. Frye of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas rejected the state’s request to push back voting to June 2.”

Here is the three-page order signed tonight by @OHdeptofhealth Director @DrAmyActon that closes all polling locations in #Ohio due to the risk of #COVID19 faced by both voters and poll workers. #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/XRd4zJH4so — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2020

Said DeWine: “While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

Arizona, Illinois and Florida will hold primaries on Tuesday while adding precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak.