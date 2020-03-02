Miss Staten Island Banned from St. Patrick’s Day Parade After Coming Out as Bisexual: WATCH

Miss Staten Island Madison L’Insalata was banned from taking part in the NYC borough’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday hours after she came out as bisexual.

CBS News reports: “Jim Smith, the director of Miss Staten Island Scholarship Pageants, broke the news to L’Insalata late Saturday night. He said parade organizer Larry Cummings called him saying L’Insalata and another pageant queen who supported her were banned. … She showed up at the parade anyway, wearing her rainbow scarf and heart sticker, but was only able to watch.”

