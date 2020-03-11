Harvey Weinstein Gets 23 Years in Prison

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison on sexual assault and rape charges.

Variety reports: “Weinstein said he had ‘serious friendships’ with the two primary accusers in the case, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann. Both women delivered ‘victim impact’ statements before Burke issued the sentence. Haley, who says she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in his apartment in 2006, told the judge that she was left emotionally damaged by the incident.”

Said Weinstein in a court statement: “I am totally confused. I think men are confused about all of this…this feeling of thousands of men and women who are losing due process, I’m worried about this country. This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America.”