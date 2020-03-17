Coronavirus Comfort Concerts: Pink, Chris Martin, Yo-Yo Ma and Others Offer Social Media Songs During COVID-19 Outbreak — WATCH

Chris Martin, Pink, Yo-Yo Ma and other musical artists are taking to social media to offer music in a time of anxiety and isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak. Check it ALL out below.

Martin performed a 30-minute concert from home, Pink performed “Make You Feel My Love”, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed Dvořák’s “Going Home”. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda offered a link to a tune cut from Hamilton, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini sang from his balcony, and John Legend is planning his own concert on Instagram Live at 4pm ET today.

And Brandon Flowers, Gloria Gaynor, and Nicole Scherzinger did some musical hand-washing.

In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvořák – "Going Home”



Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/S28w6OlXiZ — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 13, 2020

Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.

Alas.

But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.

Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

I simply love Italians.



Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini singing from his balcony in #florence pic.twitter.com/5sRkQTFDDL — Twc (@Tim_C66) March 16, 2020

It'll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she too will be there. Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!? Tune in to my Instagram Live at 1pm pacific/4pm eastern/do the math for the other time zones please. See you soon! https://t.co/phAvzDKxPC — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 17, 2020

And other celebs provided some hand-washing tunes: