Coronavirus Comfort Concerts: Pink, Chris Martin, Yo-Yo Ma and Others Offer Social Media Songs During COVID-19 Outbreak — WATCH

Chris Martin, Pink, Yo-Yo Ma and other musical artists are taking to social media to offer music in a time of anxiety and isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak. Check it ALL out below.
Martin performed a 30-minute concert from home, Pink performed “Make You Feel My Love”, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed Dvořák’s “Going Home”. Additionally, Lin-Manuel Miranda offered a link to a tune cut from Hamilton, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini sang from his balcony, and John Legend is planning his own concert on Instagram Live at 4pm ET today.
And Brandon Flowers, Gloria Gaynor, and Nicole Scherzinger did some musical hand-washing.
And other celebs provided some hand-washing tunes: