Playwright Terrence McNally Dies of Complications from Coronavirus at 81

Tony Award-winning Playwright Terrence McNally (Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Kiss of the Spider Woman and many more) has died of complications from coronavirus. He was 81.
Broadway.com reports: “Terrence McNally, the celebrated playwright and librettist who penned an award-winning body of work ranging from drama to farce to musical comedy, died on March 24 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL, according to publicist Matt Polk. The cause of death was complications due to coronavirus; McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”
McNally is survived by his husband, producer Tom Kirdahy.
Adds Theatermania: “Over the course of his career, McNally was awarded four Tony Awards: Best Book of a Musical for both Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1992 and Ragtime in 1998; and Best Play for both Love! Valour! Compassion in 1995 and Master Class in 1996. His credits in the 2000s included the books for The Full Monty, The Visit, and Anastasia. His beloved romance Frankie and Johnny at the Claire de Lune reached Broadway in the summer of 2019 in celebration of his 80th birthday.”
A few of the tributes to McNally: