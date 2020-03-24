COVID-19 Attack Rate, Marco Rubio, 17 Days, Jack Falahee, Lady Gaga, Andorra, Daniel Dae Kim: HOT LINKS

ATTACK RATE. New York metro area has “attack rate” 5 times that of other areas of the country: “Clearly the virus had been circulating there for a number of weeks to have this level of penetrance into the general community.”

ANDREW CUOMO. The briefing you should be watching.

WAY TOO LATE. R. Kelly is finally practicing social distancing.

17 DAYS. The amount of time coronavirus has been able to live on cruise ship surfaces: “The potentially deadly bug was previously understood to live two to three days on some surfaces — but the new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it lasts more than five times as long.”

IT’S BACK. Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift feud becomes celebrity sideshow to coronavirus crisis after leaked tape reveals Kim and Kanye lied.

MARCO RUBIO. Coronavirus stimulus legislation will provide government grants to churches: “Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida participated in an “urgent pastor briefing” last Thursday that was hosted by the Florida Family Policy Council, a religious right organization headed by anti-LGBTQ activist John Stemberger. Rubio, who has long supported Stemberger and his organization, revealed during the call plans to use the coronavirus stimulus package that the Senate is drafting to provide grants to churches and other non-profit organizations in order to help them meet payroll and pay bills during the current economic crisis.”

LADY GAGA. The release of Chromatica is being delayed.

RETALIATION. Major U.S. newspapers call on China to reverse expulsions: “In this moment of shared crisis, China has decided to expel American journalists from a number of news organizations, including the three we oversee, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times. This move — made in retaliation for recent expulsions by the United States government — is one that we would protest under any circumstances. But it is uniquely damaging and reckless as the world continues the struggle to control this disease, a struggle that will require the free flow of reliable news and information. We strongly urge the Chinese government to reverse its decision to force the Americans working for our news organizations to leave the country and, more broadly, to ease the growing crackdown on independent news organizations that preceded this action. The media is collateral damage in a diplomatic dispute between the Chinese and U.S. governments, threatening to deprive the world of critical information at a perilous moment.”

MASKS4MEDICINE. A call to action from Jack Falahee.

OFFSTAGE. Broadway actors Chad Kimball and Aaron Tveit test positive for coronavirus.

NEW RULES. Anyone flying to Florida from New York or New Jersey must self-isolate for two weeks: “While speaking Monday about whether he will lock down the state of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said ‘huge amounts’ of New Yorkers are flying to Florida despite the stay-at-home order they are currently under.”

ANDORRA. Tiny European country set to legalize same-sex marriage: “A bill presented by the ruling coalition of Andorra, a nation of 80,000 people on the border of France and Spain, will remove the legal distinction between same-sex civil unions and heterosexual weddings. It is expected to take effect in months.”

DANIEL DAE KIM. The actor gives an update on his coronavirus treatment.

QUARANTINE FASHION OF THE DAY. Chris Meloni.