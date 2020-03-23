U.S. Surgeon General Warns COVID-19 Crisis ‘Going to Get Bad’ This Week’ — WATCH

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued a stark warning on the TODAY show Monday morning.

Said Adams to Savannah Guthrie: “I want America to understand this week, it’s going to get bad and we really need to come together as a nation. … Everyone needs to act as if they have the virus right now. So test or no test, we need you to understand you could be spreading it to someone else, or you could be getting it from someone else. Stay. At. Home.”

Adams warned that there are not enough people taking it seriously. “These mitigation measures work preventatively. … People are still reacting and waiting to see spread before they decide to get serious.”