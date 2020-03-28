Rudy Giuliani to Laura Ingraham: Govs and Mayors Should ‘Take the Blame’ and Show Subservience to ‘Boss’ Trump to Get COVID-19 Assistance — WATCH

FOX News host Laura Ingraham had a toxic conversation with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Friday night in which she asserted that the media enjoys the coronavirus crisis and is upset when there is good news.

Said Ingraham: “You get the sense that the media, they don’t almost — some of them don’t want things to go back to normal in the United States. They like this crisis point and they really don’t want things to go back to normal, and that a lot of them seem — as the news comes in that might be slightly better than we thought, they’re angrier and grumpier than they should be. It’s odd.”

Ingraham’s comments came after an exchange with Giuliani in which the former NYC mayor said governors and mayors should be showing fealty to Trump in order to get the ventilators and COVID-19 supplies they need: “A little advice for the governors and the mayors, having been in that position in three extraordinarily difficult situations, I’d say one equal to this. Take the blame when you have to. You know, if you play with your boss, sometimes it’s better if you don’t win the golf game. He’s the boss, he’s got all the resources. I don’t say that he’s gonna be affected in giving out resources one way or another, but it’s just human nature that if you act like a responsible guy, and he’s got real confidence that you’re doing what you’re doing, he’s gonna give you everything you want.”