Trump Wants His Signature on Coronavirus Relief Checks Rather Than Civil Servant’s: WATCH

Donald Trump says that he wants his name on coronavirus relief checks going out to every American as part of the $2 trillion stimulus package intended to boost the economy.

The WSJ reports: “Mr. Trump has told people he wants his signature to appear on the direct payment checks that will go out to many Americans in the coming weeks, according to an administration official. Normally, a civil servant — the disbursing officer for the payment center — would sign federal checks, said Don Hammond, a former senior Treasury Department official.”

WATCH: Pres. Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package in the Oval Office. Lawmakers hope the bill will be a backstop to financial fallout from the pandemic. https://t.co/m9Hnfb6CM3 March 27, 2020

The Daily Beast adds: “While signing the bill into law in the Oval Office on Friday, the president appeared to express awe at the price tag attached to the legislation, calling it a ‘great honor’ and saying, ‘I never signed anything with a T on it.’ Trump, who has faced criticism recently for what some see as overly optimistic assessments about the coronavirus pandemic, went on to predict a ‘rebound like we have never seen before’ by the end of the year. The legislation he signed includes expanded unemployment benefits, direct cash payments to every American earning less than $99,000 a year, and billions in job retention loans for small businesses.”