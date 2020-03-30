Bid to Overturn Singapore’s Gay Sex Ban Fails at High Court

Singapore’s High Court has upheld a Colonial-era ban on gay sex, dismissing several challenges to the rarely enforced law.

The Star reports: “The latest attempt to overturn the law was spearheaded by three people — a retired doctor, a DJ and an LGBT rights advocate — who lodged court challenges seeking to prove the law is unconstitutional. But the High Court dismissed all three after hearing them together behind closed doors, ruling the law does not violate articles of the constitution regarding equality and freedom of speech. The court also found the fact the legislation was not enforced did not ‘render it redundant’.”

Read the ruling HERE.