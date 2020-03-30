Trump Takes Credit for Cuomo’s COVID-19 Response, Calls Pelosi ‘Sick Puppy,’ Blames Obama for Lack of U.S. Medical Supplies in Hour-long Manic ‘Fox & Friends’ Interview: WATCH

Donald Trump phoned in to FOX & Friends on Monday morning for an hourlong interview (because he’s got nothing better to do?) that at times took the form of an unhinged rant.

Trump blamed the country’s lack of medical supplies on Obama, despite the fact that he’s been president for three years and could have easily stockpiled enough supplies.

“We started out with an empty shelf,” Trump said. “Just like we had no ammunition when the general walked in and said ‘sir, we have no ammunition’ in my first week, we didn’t have very much in terms of medical product either. And we built something really good. Now we have, on store, as we need them, 10,000 ventilators. We have massive planeloads of things coming in.”

Trump begins his phone interview with Fox & Friends by trying to blame Obama for the country's lack of "medical product" (Trump had 3 years to replenish supplies!) pic.twitter.com/ogeOnMX7Ur — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

Trump also took credit for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s high marks in his handling of the state’s massive outbreak.

Said Trump: “One of the reasons his numbers are high on handling it is because of the federal government. Because we give him ships, and we give him ventilators, and we give him all of the things that we’re giving him, Steve. We’re giving him four hospitals and four medical centers and all of the things that we’ve done. So, I mean, one of the things, and I think he’d admit this, one of the reasons he’s been successful, if I said, ‘No, we’re not giving you four hospitals, and we’re not giving you four medical centers, and we’re not sending you a ship,’ and we didn’t give them thousands of ventilators, by the way, and millions of masks, because we’ve sent them a lot of stuff, well one of the reasons he’s successful is because we’ve helped make him successful.”

Trump also referred to Nancy Pelosi as a “sick puppy” for criticizing his response to COVID-19.

Said Trump: “Well, she’s a sick puppy in my opinion. She really is. She’s got a lot of problems. And that’s a horrible thing to say. You know, I’ve gotten from fair people a lot of accolades, and I don’t want the accolades.”

“Her area where she lives has become like a slum,” he added. “It’s a slum. And she should focus on that … we may get involved and take over that area and clean it up.”

Trump on Pelosi and San Francisco: "Her area where she lives has become like a slum. It's a slum. And she should focus on that … we may get involved and take over that area and clean it up." pic.twitter.com/msFMstqbVr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2020

Trump fumed about Germany and wondered why Russia and the U.S. aren’t better allies.

Said Trump: “I’m not saying they are perfect, but you know, they also fought World War II. They lost 50 million people. They were our partner in World War II. Germany was the enemy, and Germany is like this wonderful thing. Well, Germany takes advantage of us on trade for years. They pay far too little in NATO. They are paying 1% but they are supposed to pay 2% and nobody talks about that. It’s sort of interesting. If you look at Russia, Russia lost 50 million people at World War II. 50 million. They were fighting along with us. They were our partner, and now we don’t talk to Russia, we talk to Germany. I mean, look it’s fine. I want to talk to Germany. My father was born, y’know, Germany is in my heritage, it might be in your heritage. I’m not saying anything wrong. I’m just saying how come we talk to some people, we don’t talk to others? Where does it go? So and it is true as you look, take a look at World War II. Take a look at the staggering losses that and they were fighting with us.”