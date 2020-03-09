Stock Market, Kiesza, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Rick Cotton, Jared Leto, Jesse Jackson, Batwoman, Luke Evans: HOT LINKS

STOCK MARKET. World markets tumble amid coronavirus, recession fears, oil wars. U.S. cases of coronavirus cross 500, fatalities rise to 22. Meanwhile, POTUS screams, look at all the winning:

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Great job being done by the @VP and the CoronaVirus Task Force. Thank you! March 9, 2020

The BEST decision made was the toughest of them all – which saved many lives. Our VERY early decision to stop travel to and from certain parts of the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop! March 9, 2020

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

NYC. Head of Port Authority Rick Cotton quarantined with coronavirus: “Cuomo said he himself “could have been in contact” with infected PA executive director Rick Cotton but hasn’t been tested because he’s an ‘improbable positive,’ meaning he isn’t likely to have the virus.”

2020 POLL. New CNN poll puts Biden ahead of Sanders by 52 percent to 36 percent: “Biden is now the choice of a majority of Democratic voters nationwide, according to the poll, which was taken in the days after the former vice president’s stronger-than-expected showing across Super Tuesday contests and as the field of Democratic contenders with a realistic shot at winning the nomination narrowed to two.”

NOT TO SOUND DRAMATIC BUT. Jared Leto nearly died while rock climbing

IRELAND. Dublin St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled over coronavirus. “The Dublin parade is the largest on the island of Ireland but parades are held both in the Republic of Ireland and in cities and towns across Northern Ireland.”

LAWYERED UP. Prince Andrew hires top extradition attorney to defend himself against FBI probe into links with Jeffrey Epstein.

2020. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders: “A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path,” Jackson said in a statement. “The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That’s why I choose to endorse him today.”

I see Bernie's new outreach to African-American and mainstream Democrats is off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/D6ibxoB8Jq — Dan SIoan 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@dantoujours) March 8, 2020

ON THE ATTACK. Bernie Sanders goes after Joe Biden on gay rights and women’s issues: “For much of the campaign, Sanders has focused on economics and inequality, attacking his opponents for accepting donations from the wealthy and opposing Medicare-for-all. But in recent days, Sanders has also begun to challenge Biden’s record on LGBT rights and women’s reproductive health. He repeatedly knocked Biden for, until recently, supporting the Hyde amendment, which banned Medicaid funds from being used to cover abortions. He has criticized the former vice president for supporting ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ in the 1990s, a policy that prevented openly gay people from serving in the military.”

BETSY DUKE. Wells Fargo chair resigns ahead of congressional hearings: “Ms. Duke, who is known as Betsy, resigned on Sunday. She had been the bank’s chairwoman since January 2018, and a director since 2015. James H. Quigley, a director since 2013, also quit the board. Both had been focuses of a recent report by the House Financial Services Committee that faulted Wells Fargo directors and executives over their interactions with regulators.”

DONALD TRUMP JR. I’ll debate Hunter Biden. “We can go full transparency, we show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I am supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn’t.”

BAD BUNNY. The sexually fluid Puerto Rican recording artist dances in his underwear.

BATWOMAN. Grinning from ear to ear: “This week, Batwoman continues to blend the best of all the action Gotham has to offer, a new villain of the week, and continues to up the stakes for our main characters. At the center of the episode are Kate/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and their relationship and the realities of both dealing with a secret identity and the challenges faced by out queer people everywhere.”

LUKE EVANS AND JOSH GAD. Beauty and the Beast prequel series cast.

STATEN ISLAND. Advocates plan St. Patrick’s Day Dance after parade ban: “It’s in response to our being banned, the Pride Center being banned, from last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Jim Smith, a member of the LGBTQ community who is organizing the dance. “We’re doing our own event. I want to make it a welcoming event for the Island’s gay and lesbian population.”

