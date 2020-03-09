‘I Am Jonas,’ ‘Last Ferry,’ ‘Foxfire’ and Everything Else Streaming This Month on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including I Am Jonas, Last Ferry and more.

Foxfire (1996), available March 1 on Hulu

This little ’90s indie flick features performances from young Angelina Jolie, model Jenny Shimizu and Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis. There’s also a fantastic alt-rock soundtrack, feminist revenge storyline and a will they/won’t they queer romance.

I Am Jonas (2018), available March 6 on Netflix

Follow young Jonas across two timelines in this French feature. Learn how a whirlwind relationship with Nathan in his youth changed his life forever.

Last Ferry (2019), available March 11 on Netflix

This Fire Island-based, indie thriller puts a shy lawyer at the wrong place at the wrong time when he witnesses a murder in the gay summer hotspot.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), available March 14 on HBO

Does this movie have explicit LGBTQ themes? No. Does it have both Jason Statham and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Yes. If you need to turn your brain off, there are certainly worse things to stare at.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available March 1

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Available March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Available March 6

Guilty – Netflix Film

I Am Jonas – Netflix Film

Spenser Confidential – Netflix Film

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – Netflix Film

Available March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream – Netflix Film

Available March 11

Last Ferry

Summer Night

Available March 13

Go Karts – Netflix Film

Lost Girls – Netflix Film

Available March 15

Aftermath

Available March 16

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Available March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Available March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story – Netflix Documentary

The Platform – Netflix Film

Ultras – Netflix Film

Tiger King – Netflix Documentary

Available March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – Netflix Documentary

Curtiz – Netflix Film

The Occupant (Hogar) – Netflix Film

Available March 26

Blood Father

Available March 27

The Decline – Netflix Film

Killing Them Softly

There’s Something in the Water

Uncorked – Netflix Film

All films coming to Hulu

Available March 1

50/50

Abduction

Blue City

Cantinflas

Charlotte’s Web

The Cooler

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck the Halls

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Destiny Turn on the Radio

Eyes of an Angel

Foxfire

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Friends with Kids

Furry Vengeance

Good Morning, Killer

Good Will Hunting

Hide

Hornet’s Nest

Innocent

The Interview

Lady in a Cage

Leap Year

Major League II

Man on a Ledge

Natural Born Killers

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Richard the Lionheart

Ricochet

Righteous Kill

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Swingers

Tenderness

The Skull

Up in the Air

Available March 4

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Available March 6

Knives and Skin

Available March 9

Warrior

Available March 15

4 Lovers

Always Shine

Hello I Must Be Going

Available March 19

Pet Sematary

Available March 20

Big Time Adolescence

Available March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Available March 26

Brown Girl Begins

Available March 29

Santee

Available March 31

Pawparazzi

All films coming to Amazon

Available March 1

Abduction

Cantinflas

Chilly Dogs

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Deck The Halls

Destiny Turns On The Radio

Eyes Of An Angel

Going The Distance

Good Morning, Killer

Henry’s Crime

Hide

Hornets Nest

Innocent

Kung Fu Panda

Lady In A Cage

Man On A Ledge

Night Of The Living Dead

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

Richard The Lionheart

Ricochet

Route 9

Silent Tongue

Silent Witness

Spinning Into Butter

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown

Tenderness

The Cooler

The Crazies

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

The Skull

Wayne’s World 2

Available March 8

Show Dogs

Available March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Available March 19

Pet Sematary

Available March 20

Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

Available March 21

I See You

Available March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Available March 30

Santee

All films coming to HBO

Available March 1

The Adjustment Bureau

Along Came Polly

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze

Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games

Armageddon

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Battle for Terra (AKA Terra)

Bedazzled

Big Momma’s House 2

The Bridges of Madison County

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Crimson Peak, 2015

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (Extended Version)

Enemy at the Gates

Fight Club

Gamer

The Getaway

Hall Pass (Extended Version)

Happy Feet Two

Hunter Killer

In a Valley of Violence

Johnny English

Johnny English Strikes Again

LOL

Match Point

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut)

My Left Foot

Pups United

Rapture-Palooza

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists

They Came Together

Wings: Sky Force Heroes

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Available March 7

Yesterday

Available March 14

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Available March 21

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Available March 22

Blinded by the Light

Available March 28

The Kitchen