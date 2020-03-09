‘I Am Jonas,’ ‘Last Ferry,’ ‘Foxfire’ and Everything Else Streaming This Month on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including I Am Jonas, Last Ferry and more.
Foxfire (1996), available March 1 on Hulu
This little ’90s indie flick features performances from young Angelina Jolie, model Jenny Shimizu and Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis. There’s also a fantastic alt-rock soundtrack, feminist revenge storyline and a will they/won’t they queer romance.
I Am Jonas (2018), available March 6 on Netflix
Follow young Jonas across two timelines in this French feature. Learn how a whirlwind relationship with Nathan in his youth changed his life forever.
Last Ferry (2019), available March 11 on Netflix
This Fire Island-based, indie thriller puts a shy lawyer at the wrong place at the wrong time when he witnesses a murder in the gay summer hotspot.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), available March 14 on HBO
Does this movie have explicit LGBTQ themes? No. Does it have both Jason Statham and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Yes. If you need to turn your brain off, there are certainly worse things to stare at.
What are you streaming this month?
