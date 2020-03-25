Tom of Finland, Chris Evans, Todrick Hall, Chloroquine, Roy Moore, Purell, Hair Cuts, Gay Men’s Chorus: HOT LINKS

CHLOROQUINE. Chinese study finds no benefit of malaria drug against coronavirus: “The report published by the Journal of Zhejiang University in China showed that patients who got the medicine didn’t fight off the new coronavirus more often than those who did not get the medicine. The study involved just 30 patients. Of the 15 patients given the malaria drug, 13 tested negative for the coronavirus after a week of treatment. Of the 15 patients who didn’t get hydroxychloroquine, 14 tested negative for the virus.”

COMPARISON VIDEO OF THE DAY. Why coronavirus is not like the flu, or the swine flu.

RIP. Nine Inch Nails and R.E.M. drummer Bill Rieflin dies at 59.

CODE RED. Waffle House closes hundreds of locations across the country: “On Tuesday, the company announced on their Facebook page that they were closing an unprecedented 365 locations nationwide — over three times more than were closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The other 1,627 locations remain open, for now.”

KIM VS TAYLOR. Todrick Hall inserts himself into the Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift feud.

KANYE WEST. “I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?“

CASEY TRUJILLO. SF Drag artist transforms into bottle of Purell.

ROY MOORE. Closing churches during coronavirus crisis is “tyranny”. “I am writing a letter to pastors on the duty to continue church assemblies, even in the midst of these trying times,” Moore said. “Our faith requires it, our duty demands it, and no law or government can prohibit it.”

QUARANTINE STORY OF THE DAY. Humans of New York:

TRUMP GOLF CLUB CLUSTER. Five test positive for coronavirus, 11 sick after disco birthday party at Trump National Golf Course. “Although the coronavirus wasn’t yet being treated as a national emergency back on March 6, former Rancho Palos Verdes mayor Susan Brooks sent out a warning to the 65 guests planning to attend her 70th birthday party on March 8 at Trump National Golf Club.”

QUICK EXIT. Senate to depart Washington after stimulus vote: “My guess is we probably don’t come in next week and then don’t come in the two weeks we’re scheduled” to be on recess, Blunt said, adding that they would “use those three weeks to get ready for whatever is phase four.”

BUZZ CUT OF THE DAY. Chris and Scott Evans.

Don’t worry @itskatelambert, my brother helped me even it out. 😜 pic.twitter.com/a2s2vaEQ9a — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) March 24, 2020

TOM OF FINLAND. The sexed-up cartoon hunks that defined gay culture.

UPLIFTING TUNE OF THE DAY. The NYC Gay Men’s Chorus “Come Rain or Come Shine”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Defending Jacob.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Monsoon.

HUMP DAY HORTICULTURE. Wicomeva by Kyle Braylen.