Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov: People with COVID-19 Who Don’t Self-Quarantine ‘Should Be Killed’

by Leave a Comment

Ramzan Kadyrov instagram deactivation

Ramzon Kadyrov, the leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya behind the the systematic detention, torture, and killing of gay men, has called for people with COVID-19 who don’t self-quarantine and spread the disease to be killed.

Said Kadyrov, according to the Kavkazsky Uzel media outlet: “The person who creates himself and created this problem, if you ask me, should be killed. Not only he gets sick, [but also infects] his family, his sisters, brothers, neighbors.”

Business Insider reports: “The threat — reported by a Chechen television journalist after a private meeting with the close political ally of Russian Vladimir Putin — was immediately taken as credible in Russian media circles because of Kadyrov’s long history of crushing political dissent, and allegedly murdering people who displease him since he took near-total control of the region in 2005. Chechnya is a semi-autonomous republic within Russia’s sphere of control.”

Recent Posts