Chromatica, James Lipton, Parliament House, Halloween, Perfume Genius, Phia Menard, Hustlers: HOT LINKS

CASH HAUL. Trump raised $86 million in February. “The RNC, the Trump campaign and authorized joint fundraising committees raised the combined $86 million haul. Entities raised more than $607 million since last year and have $225 million cash on hand, the RNC said, adding that February was the best month for digital fundraising since 2016.”

HUSTLERS. J Lo speaks out about Oscars snub. “Ouch.”

CLIMATE DENIAL. The Trump adminstration is adding climate denial language into scientific reports: “The misleading language appears in at least nine reports, including environmental studies and impact statements on major watersheds in the American West that could be used to justify allocating increasingly scarce water to farmers at the expense of wildlife conservation and fisheries.”

RIP. Inside the Actors Studio host James Lipton has died at 93. “Lipton passed away peacefully Monday morning at his home. His wife, Kedakai Turner, tells TMZ…”

SHILL OF THE DAY. Adam Rippon is extra and fancy for Skittles.

#ad I tried new @Skittles DIPS and my life was instantly fancier! Don’t believe me? Try Skittles DIPS and join me on the fancy side. 🌈 #TasteTheRainbow #ShareWithFriends pic.twitter.com/3hKqCmuL5g — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 24, 2020

CHEERS. Harry Styles has announced his Halloween costume.

ORLANDO. Parliament House sold in foreclosure, but will remain open: “We’ve been here for 44 years,” Parliament House owner Don Granatstein said by phone. “We’re not going anywhere.”

TENNESSEE. Dance teacher sentenced to nine months in prison and four months probation for rape of teen student, exposing him to HIV. “Prosecutors with District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office said Conner met the 16-year-old on a social media site in 2015. The two had sex several times, and exchanged nude photos and sexual text messages after the teen joined Conner’s dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes. Conner did not tell the teen he had been diagnosed with HIV in 2012, prosecutors said. The teen later also tested positive for HIV.”

COLORFUL. Lady Gaga has announced the name and release date of her new album.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz



This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

MADAME X. Madonna bursts into tears, falls off chair in pain. “The Queen of Pop, 61, had to be helped up by one of her dancers after the accident at Le Grand Rex on Thursday night.”

COLD TURKEY. How Lady Gaga quit her 40-cigarette-a-day smoking habit.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Leo Cressant, Lucas Loyola, Francisco Lachowski, Stefan Petrov, Matt Claw and more.

PHIA MENARD. Transgender performer’s show pushed out of Bouffes du Nord theatre in Paris to make way for Kanye West hymn service.

COURT TV ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DAY. Judge Judy announces Judy Justice.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/2JYLc7aP8Og?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Perfume Genius “Describe”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/vAoWMJTClqo?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Kyle Motsinger “Whenever”.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/QatrVCG-FGQ?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TRAILER OF THE DAY. I Know This Much is True.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/BO_4DGnmMKk?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MOVIE TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Artemis Fowl.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/fl2r3Fwxz_o?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MONDAY MUSCLE. Jeremy Fontanet Cullens.