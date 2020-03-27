Troye Sivan Admits He Got Catfished: WATCH

Actor and recording artist Troye Sivan shared a funny story from his isolation in Australia about being catfished, but it wasn’t on the dating apps.

Sivan was catfished by a fake Greta Thunberg, which was really a team of Russian pranksters who had already pranked Prince Harry and Bernie Sanders.

The fake Greta had called Sivan’s manager Dani proposing that the two collaborate on a project called “Stars Save the Earth” and Sivan admits he was hooked.

Said Sivan about the moment he realized he’d been had: “Now I died laughing. To me this was the most hysterical thing. That is the best plan ever. Whoever thought of that is absolutely genius. But also, the fact that my ego was big enough to be like ‘Greta Thunberg wants to chill, she’s a big fan, we’re going to save the planet together, this is going to be f**king sick.’ It just completely mortified me and made me want to die but also made me cry laughing.”