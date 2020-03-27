Hoda Kotb Breaks Down in Tears on Air During ‘TODAY’ Show Coronavirus Coverage: WATCH

TODAY show anchor Hoda Kotb broke down in tears on air after a segment on the spiking number of cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and an interview with NFL star Drew Brees on Friday. Brees made a $5 million donation to help the state fight the pandemic. Kotb has close ties with Louisiana. From 1992 to 1998, she was an anchor for CBS affiliate WWL in New Orleans.

“I think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity,” said Kotb, before becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

Said co-host Savannah Guthrie, breaking in to the segment, “Oh, Hoda. I know. It’s a lot. Hoda, I’m so sorry, hon. Take a moment. I know where your heart is. I do, I do. How bout I read the tease for you?”

“Yes, please do,” said Kotb, her voice quaking with tears.

There’s a bit of Hoda in all of us right now. Thank you for showing us your humanity.