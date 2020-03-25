Trump Reacts to Mitt Romney’s Negative COVID-19 Results with Sarcastic Tweet: ‘I’m So Happy I Can Barely Speak’

Donald Trump responded to news that Mitt Romney had tested negative for the coronavirus with a cruel and vindictive dose of sarcasm.

Tweeted Trump: “This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy March 25, 2020

Mediaite reports: “Morning Joe took notice of Trump’s obvious sarcasm, and Mika Brzezinski got the ball rolling by saying ‘My god…Don’t you just ask yourself the question right now about his stability?’ …. ‘Well, of course, Mika. We do every day,’ Scarborough said. ‘Mitt Romney is of the age that this could have been a death sentence for him.’ From there, Scarborough lamented how Trump ‘cannot even in these times refrain from attacking’ his enemies, even while the country continues to grapple with a public health crisis. This led to him remark with disdain that Trump is ‘held to such a lower standard’ that he can survive where other people would be pronounced ‘unfit’ if they made the outrageous statements he has made.”

Romney was the first senator in history to vote to convict a same-party president in an impeachment trial.