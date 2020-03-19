West Hollywood Mayor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

John D’Amico / City of West Hollywood

West Hollywood, California mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for COVID-19, a city spokesman has confirmed.

The Hollywood Reporter: “He is now at home in self-quarantine and said to be ‘taking every precaution as directed by his physician.’ According to a statement, D’Amico received the diagnosis from his healthcare provider earlier in the day and he ‘immediately informed West Hollywood city manager Paul Arevalo,’ who then instructed all city staffers to work from home as facilities are sanitized. As of Wednesday, there were 11 cases of coronavirus reported in West Hollywood, per the latest numbers from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The total cases countywide was 190 cases before D’Amico.”

Wrote City Councilman John Duran on Facebook: “WEHOANS. My city council colleague John D’Amico has tested positive for COVID 19. He is the latest WEHOAN to test positive. There will be others. John is tough. He and I have both stared down HIV over the decades. He will be in self quarantine for 2 weeks. If you had any contact with him recently – please monitor yourself for fever and flu like symptoms. If you experience them – you need to isolate also. We are just heading up the bell curve. Brace yourselves. See you all on the other side of this.”

On Monday, case numbers revealed that West Hollywood had the highest number of cases per capita than any municipality in California: “The list shows that West Hollywood is one of four cities or communities in Los Angeles County that each has five confirmed cases. For WeHo, that is one confirmed case of COVID-19 infection per 7,371 residents using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 estimate of 36,854 residents in 2018. As of tonight, 94 cases have been identified across the county, which is one per 107,506 residents. There has been one confirmed death.”