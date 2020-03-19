Prince Albert, Tulsi Gabbard, Girl Scout Cookies, Christ the Redeemer, Chloroquine, Spring Breakers: HOT LINKS

PARSE THIS. Trump’s disastrous coronavirus briefing: ‘We’re also reviewing drugs that are approved abroad or drugs approved here for other uses. And, you know, one of the things that I’m most proud of that I got was “right to try.” That’s where somebody who is ill, somebody who is very sick — terminally ill, usually. In past administrations — we signed this a year and a half ago — you wouldn’t even be able to think about getting these drugs. They’ve been trying for decades to get these drugs approved. And it sounds simple, but it’s not. There’s liability and all kinds of things. I was able to get it approved — “right to try.” This is beyond “right to try.” What we’re talking about today is beyond “right to try.” “Right to try,” by the way, has been a tremendous success. People are living now that had no chance of living.’

GLOBALLY. China reports no new coronavirus cases; Italy death toll surpasses China’s. “The country’s death toll hit 3,405 as of Thursday, an increase of 427 compared to Wednesday, according to Italy’s Civil Protection Department. “

OUT, FINALLY. Tulsi Gabbard drops out of 2020 race, endorses Joe Biden. “After Tuesday’s primary results, it is clear that Democratic Primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election,” she wrote. “I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend. Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people. I’m confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha — respect and compassion — and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.”

POSITIVE. Prince Albert of Monaco has the coronavirus. “Albert II, the principality’s 62-year-old head of state, is continuing to work from his apartment and his state of health is not a cause for concern, a statement said.”

DARWIN’S LAW. TikTok influencer licks toilet seat for “coronavirus challenge.”

SPRING BREAKERS. How spring breakers are reacting to the coronavirus.

CHLOROQUINE. Trump and FDA head give conflicting answers at press conference about anti-Malaria drug said to be effective against COVID-19: ‘It’s been around for a long time, so we know that if things don’t go as planned it’s not going to kill anybody,’ Trump said. Minutes later, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, said that use of the drug would be in a clinical trial to find out whether or not it works, and if so, what dose would safe and effective.”

SNOWFLAKE AND SAFESPACE. Marvel introduces nonbinary superhero twins.

BUSINESS AS USUAL. Actress Evangeline Lilly refuses to social distance: “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

BE BEST. Melania Trump urged to do something during coronavirus crisis.

BRAZIL. Christ the Redeemer lit up in flags of nations affected by coronavirus.

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue lit up in solidarity with all the countries affected by the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/m3IW3ZIoa6 pic.twitter.com/4A31F0aEh9 — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2020

EXPLAINER OF THE DAY. Flattening the curve.

TEST KITCHEN ATTEMPT OF THE DAY. Gourmet Girl Scout cookies.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. David Bulky and Bayona.