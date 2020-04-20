Towleroad Gay News

Actor J. August Richards Comes Out as Gay

J. August Richards

Actor J. August Richards (Angel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) spoke publicly about his sexual orientation for the first time in an online chat with Sarah Wayne Callies, his co-star on the new NBC show Council of Dads, in which he plays a gay dad playing father figure to the children of a friend who has died of cancer.

J. August Richards, Clive Standen and Michael O’Neill in NBC’s Council of Dads. / NBC

“One of the things that I find is so fascinating about Oliver is that we have never had anybody like him on network television,” said Callies in a clip shared by Richards to Instagram. “He’s a black, gay professional married to another man who is also a black, gay professional. This has never happened before on television.”

“With a daughter,” Oliver interjected.

Asked Callies: “Do you feel, whether it’s pressure or responsibility or something additional because of how unique Oliver is in television right now?”

“Absolutely, I would say pressure and responsibility,” said Richards. “If I think about why I even got involved in this industry it was really to combat oppression, to also, I knew how I was affected by the people of color I saw on television or that I didn’t see on television. So this being a married gay man with a family I realized that on television I don’t take anything I do lightly and you have an opportunity to put an image into millions of homes and I wanted that image to be honest and I wanted it to be correct. So honestly, it required me to show up fully in a way that I don’t always when I’m working.”

“I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I was a gay man myself,” Richards continued. “I’ve never done that with the people that I worked with. … I knew how important it is to other people out there like me, who would need to see that role model.”

