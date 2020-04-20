‘Little Hitler’, Senate Majority, Kelly Rowland, Z-Pack, Ellen DeGeneres, Madonna, Victoria Coates, One Direction: HOT LINKS

HEATHER SCOTT. GOP Idaho lawmaker calls GOP Governor Brad Little ‘Little Hitler’: “When you have government telling you that your business is essential or non-essential, yours is non-essential and someone else’s is essential, we have a problem there. I mean, that’s no different than Nazi Germany where you had government telling people either you were an essential worker or a non-essential worker, and non-essential workers got put on a train. You can’t take away people’s lives and property without compensation, and that’s exactly what he [GOP Gov. Brad Little] would be doing. I mean, they are already calling him Little Hitler — Gov. Little Hitler.”

AZITHROMYCIN. Trump promotes Z-Pack as potential coronavirus treatment, causing shortage for those suffering from STDs: “Nine drug manufacturers are reporting shortages of azithromycin to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with several citing increased demand.”

2020. Battle for Senate majority getting tighter: “With Election Day just more than six months away, some Senate Democratic candidates are starting to outraise vulnerable Republican incumbents in states where Trump’s approval rating has taken a hit. Senate Republicans, who control 53 seats, are still the favorite to retain control of the chamber, but Democrats are narrowing the gap.”

VICTORIA COATES. Former deputy national security adviser, Victoria Coates denies being “Anonymous”. “The allegations published in Real Clear Investigations are utterly false. I am not Anonymous, and I do not know who Anonymous is.”

CANADA. At least 16 dead in shooting rampage in Nova Scotia: “A denture-maker went on a rampage in a small town in Nova Scotia—killing at least 16 people, including a police officer, and sparking a 12-hour manhunt that ended with his death in a standoff at a gas station. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who owns denture clinics in Dartmouth and Halifax, and who apparently dressed as a police officer as he sowed terror across 55 miles.”

THE SUSSEXES. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle write letter to British tabloids, saying they will never again deal with them.

NO ZAYN. The rumored One Direction reunion may happen without one bandmate.

QUARANTINE DIARIES. Friends want Madonna to stop… “I keep hoping she’ll snap out of it.”

UNDER FIRE. Ellen DeGeneres’s crew furious over treatment during pandemic: “The core stage crew for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ consisting of more than 30 employees, received no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month, said two sources, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity. Higher-ups in production would occasionally answer phone calls but reveal little, added one of the sources. The crew was further incensed by the show’s recent hire of an outside, non-union tech company to help DeGeneres tape remotely from her home in California.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Christian Hogue, Michael Yerger, William Goodge, Pietro Boselli and MORE.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kelly Rowland “Coffee”.

QUARANTINE CUDDLE OF THE DAY. Brandon and Richie.