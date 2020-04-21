Biden Raises Whopping $46.7 Million in March

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March, $20 million more than Hillary Clinton raised during the same period in 2016, according to former Clinton Regional Communications Director Ian Sams.

This is $20M more than Hillary raised in March 2016, $11M more than Obama raised in March 2012, and $4M more than Obama raised in March 2008. https://t.co/3fBjpFIZpK — Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 21, 2020

Said Biden in a press release: “It was your support which has made us the presumptive nominee of our party. That is something no one was predicting just a little over a month ago. Many of the so-called experts had declared our campaign over. Not you. You and so many others lifted us up on your shoulders, generated record levels of turnout, and propelled us in state after state to a historic comeback victory. Now I am especially proud to say that every one of our primary opponents has endorsed our campaign. We are leading a unified Democratic party to take on Donald Trump.”