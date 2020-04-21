Trump Says He’ll Suspend Immigration to U.S.

In an attempt to distract from his abject failure at taking command of the coronavirus epidemic from which more than 43,000 Americans have now died, Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order suspending immigration to the U.S., a move he claims would save American jobs.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Tweeted Trump on Monday night: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

The NYT reports: “Under such an executive order, the Trump administration would no longer approve any applications from foreigners to live and work in the United States for an undetermined period of time, effectively shutting down the legal immigration system in the same way the president has long advocated closing the borders to illegal immigration. It was not immediately clear what legal basis Mr. Trump would claim to justify shutting down most immigration.”