Tampa Mayor Reveals Tom Brady Was Thrown Out of Closed Public Park Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: ‘I’m Not One to Gossip…’ — WATCH

Newly-signed Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady has been cited after he was discovered working out in a closed public park during the coronavirus lockdown. The slap on Brady’s celebrity wrist was revealed by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor during a livestream COVID-19 update on Monday.

Said Castor: “I got to tell you this story, too. I always tell people, ‘I’m not one to gossip so you didn’t hear this from me.’ But you know our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”

Florida’s GOP Governor Ron DeSantis has been pushing for its economy to reopen and last week opened up some beaches to the public. Democrats say the economy should not reopen until more testing is available.