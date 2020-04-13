Bright Light Bright Light Goes into the Nightlife with ‘This Was My House’ — WATCH

Bright Light Bright Light, aka Rod Thomas, has released an exuberant video for his new single “This Was My House” which he is calling a “love letter to the LGBTQ community” and its safe spaces which are disappearing. The single is the first track off his upcoming album Fun City, due this fall.

The track features Madonna’s longtime backup singers Niki Harris and Donna De Lory.

Said Bright Light Bright Light of the video: “Because the song is about the LGBTQ+ community and our safe spaces, I wanted to fill it with as many people from the community as I possibly could. I was thrilled to have Bill Coleman in the video. He’s an amazing music figure who worked on things like Deee-Lite’s records, the Party Monster soundtrack but most importantly the Party Girl soundtrack, which is hugely influential on the production of the track. The cast are a glorious mix of human rights advocates, party planners, party goers, bartenders, creatives and entrepreneurs who all make the tapestry of the NYC LGBTQ+ world so rich. I’m so grateful to them all for lending their talent, time and passion to my video. I made it with director Tyler Jensen, a long-time friend who recently made the incredible Scream, Queen! My Nightmare On Elm Street documentary about the homophobia surrounding Mark Patton on Nightmare on Elm Street 2.”

Among those featured in the clip are Andy Brattain, Angelica Torres, Bill Coleman, Bright Light Bright Light, Colt Adam Weiss, Erik Perera, Glow Job, Jevon Martin, Matty Crosland, Naiomi Cruz, Red Richards, Richard Schieffer, Ryan Ortega, The Illustrious Blacks, Thomas Walker.