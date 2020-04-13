Dan Levy and the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Lost It After Hearing Letter from Moms of LGBTQ Kids: WATCH

Dan Levy and the cast of Schitt’s Creek recently received a letter from Serendipity Doo-Dah for Moms, a group of more than 5,000 mothers of LGBTQ kids, about how the gay storylines from the recently-concluded hit show have affected their children.

The praise was too much for Levy, who wiped away tears as he listened to the letter, read out loud by castmate Noah Reid in a clip shared to social media.

Said the letter: “Your commitment to represent love and tolerance in your show is so important to families like ours. Your willingness to explore, inform and educate about LGBTQ people and their relationships in an entertaining but respectful and positive manner sets a tone that is often missing. You have created new ways for queer viewers to see themselves represented, and in its own way, that is just as important as the battles we are still fighting. Therefore, the work you have all done on Schitt’s Creek has encouraged us greatly and given us hope about the future for our kids. We sincerely believe that shows like Schitt’s Creek will serve as a catalyst to help change the world into a kinder, safer more loving place for all LGBTQ people to live, and because of that, we will remain forever grateful. You’ve made a lot of mamma bears happy and as a result, you have a whole bunch of fans forever.”