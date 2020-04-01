Connecticut Governor: Medical Supply Stockpile is Empty and ‘For Now We Are On Our Own’

Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont says the state has received all it is going to receive of medical supplies from the national stockpile.

Said Lamont: “It was disturbing today to find out that the national strategic stockpile is now empty. We did get 50 ventilators, for which I am very thankful. For now we are on our own. For now we are doing the best to scour the globe for PPE (personal protective equipment) as best we can. April will be the horrible month. You can see the virus is heading north.”

A report emerged on Tuesday that governors in red states were getting all and more of the medical supplies they requested while other states were not: “States including Oklahoma and Kentucky have received more of some equipment than they requested, while others such as Illinois, Massachusetts and Maine have secured only a fraction of their requests. It’s a disparity that has caused frustration and confusion in governors’ offices across the country, with some officials wondering whether politics is playing a role in the response.”