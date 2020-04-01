Worshippers Pack Louisiana Church Where Pastor is Defying Coronavirus Ban: ‘We Have a Mandate from God’ — WATCH

Life Tabernacle Church was packed for services on Tuesday night after its pastor, Mark Anthony (Tony) Spell, was charged with six misdemeanor counts of disobeying the powers of the governor for defying the state’s ban on public gatherings amid the coronavirus crisis.

This Louisiana pastor continues to defend opening the doors of his church, despite getting charged for violating the governor's coronavirus ban https://t.co/FdgY1vpv3s pic.twitter.com/NSOJtpKTgo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2020

“We have a mandate from the word of God. … We have a mandate from God to praise God in his sanctuary. This is the sanctuary,” said Spell.

WFAB reports: “On Tuesday, March 31, Chief Roger Corcoran with Central Police Department issued Mark Anthony Spell, (Aka: Tony Spell), pastor of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, a misdemeanor summons for six counts of violating the governor’s executive order (LA R.S. 29:724E) following his decision to host multiple large gatherings. …. Just hours after Pastor Spell was charged, hundreds flocked into Life Tabernacle for its 7:30 p.m. service Tuesday night. Before they could get in, their temperature was checked and a metal detector was used to make sure no one had any weapons on them. Dozens of cars with people inside them lined Hooper Road in front of the church to watch and see if anyone would stop the pastor from holding services. Three East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office units drove into the parking lot of the church before the service began.”